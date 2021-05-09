iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stake Boosted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,621,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 77,088 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,035,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.