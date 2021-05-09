iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) is Exane Derivatives’ 4th Largest Position

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 2.2% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,605 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.