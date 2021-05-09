iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,508,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.