iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $276.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

