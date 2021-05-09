iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

