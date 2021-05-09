iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

