iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

