J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CEMEX by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

NYSE CX opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

