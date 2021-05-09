J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,954 Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $6.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

