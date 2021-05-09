J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $19,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.50 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

