J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 808 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

