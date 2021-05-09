James F. Crowley Sells 16,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

