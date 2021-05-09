James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.13 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

JRVR traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 3,637,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

