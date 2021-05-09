Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,769 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $59.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

