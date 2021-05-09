Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.76 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

