Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $288.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.51 and its 200 day moving average is $255.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

