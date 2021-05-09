Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $192.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.