Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.75 and a 200 day moving average of €65.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

