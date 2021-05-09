Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €285.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

