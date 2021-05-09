Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

RIGL opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $575.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

