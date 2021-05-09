Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBS. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

