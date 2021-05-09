Jefferies Financial Group Increases Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNK. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.84.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $16.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

