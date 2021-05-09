Jefferies Financial Group Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $59.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

SIX opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

