Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sysco by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 420,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 236,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.