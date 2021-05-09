Jeremy Segal Sells 761 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.