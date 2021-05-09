Jesse G. Singh Sells 20,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,572,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

