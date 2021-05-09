JMP Securities Increases Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE GPMT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

