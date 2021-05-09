JMP Securities Increases Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
NYSE GPMT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
