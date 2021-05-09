JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $219.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $199.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $201,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

