JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,066 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 224.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINE. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

