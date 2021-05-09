JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of FNCB Bancorp worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FNCB opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

