JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.89.

AZEK stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 85.15.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

