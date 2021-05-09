JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 231,329 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 833.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 220,506 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

CRBP stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

