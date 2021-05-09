JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 223.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Prudential Bancorp worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.03. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

