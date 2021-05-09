JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 206.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 197,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,704 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

