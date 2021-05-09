JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,703 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Shares of APT opened at $8.60 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.