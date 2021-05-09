JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,077 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

