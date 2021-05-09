Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

