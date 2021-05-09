Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JMIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

