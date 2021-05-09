Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 4.4% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $339.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.30 and its 200 day moving average is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

