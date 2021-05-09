JustInvest LLC Acquires New Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.