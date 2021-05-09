JustInvest LLC Acquires New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,171 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

