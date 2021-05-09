JustInvest LLC Buys 585 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

