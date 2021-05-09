JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

