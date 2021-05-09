JustInvest LLC Invests $319,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $142.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

