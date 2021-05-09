JustInvest LLC Invests $338,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

