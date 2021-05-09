Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.25.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $185.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.99.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

