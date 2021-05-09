Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

