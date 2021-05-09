Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,362. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $119,740,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

