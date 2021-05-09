Kava Price Reaches $1.97 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00324869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

