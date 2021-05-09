KBC Group NV Invests $194,000 in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

EHTH opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

